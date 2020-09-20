Blotter: September 18-20

Kathy Valladares Cardoza, 29, was charged Sept. 17 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Emma Rose McNutt, 22, was charged Sept. 17 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Camilo Samaniego Moreno, 39, was charged Sept. 17 with domestic abuse assault impeding airflow or blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse assault causing injury, endangerment, and obstruction of emergency communications.

Jamarius Keshaun Smith, 24, was charged Sept. 17 with unauthorized use of a credit card.

Rashad Terrez Arnold, 33, was charged Sept. 18 with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred or suspended.

James M. Farrelly, 18, was charged Sept. 18 with interference with official acts, public intoxication, and possession of a fictitious license.

Patrick James Gerbyshak, 40, was charged Sept. 18 with possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Anthony Knopp, 32, was charged Sept. 18 with first-degree theft, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to stop in a safe distance, failure to obey yield sign, failing to render information and aid at the scene of an accident, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremey Jay Kubik, 41, was charged Sept. 18 with first-degree harassment, and two counts of third-degree harassment.

Tyler William McKenna, 24, was charged Sept. 18 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Tasha Marie Rodriguez, 30, was charged Sept.18 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Ray Rubbery, 43, was charged Sept. 18 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Christian Bryant Thompson, 20, was charged Sept. 18 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Andrew Birchall Ballard, 39, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Terry Lee Brosh, 73, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Antoine Pierre Bryant, 25, was charged Sept. 19 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Drayven Deleyth Fenton, 18, was charged Sept.19 with driving while license denied or revoked.

Carlos Dallas Garza, 25, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Juan Manuel Martinez Lopez 34, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – third offense and driving while license denied or revoked.

Carlos Javie Minuche Rodriguez, 35, was charged Sept. 19 with driving while barred – habitual offender and domestic abuse assault.

Jason Christopher Ross, 40, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Noah Delos Schad, 19, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Terrence Schumacher, 21, was charged Sept. 19 with public intoxication.

Aaron Joseph Scovel, 28, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Timothy Thomas Jacob Vaughn, 21, was charged Sept. 19 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Bryan Dae Wickman, 40, was charged Sept. 19 with public intoxication.