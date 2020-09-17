Blotter: September 17

Julie Lynne Bell, 63, was charged Sept. 16 with vehicular homicide.

Shaquannsha Mecole Dixon, 22, was charged Sept. 16 with assault causing bodily injury.

Ebonie Sharaye Forrest, 41, was charged Sept. 16 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Felicia Michelle Jones, 26, was charged Sept. 16 with operating while under the influence – second offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Charlie Dwayne Pitchford, 40, was charged Sept. 16 with violation of a no contact order and a controlled substance violation.

Samuel Geo Pitts, 32, was charged Sept. 16 with domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury, driving while license barred or revoked, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts.

Joni Alise Reed, 36, was charged Sept. 16 with domestic abuse assault with display of weapon.