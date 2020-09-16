University of Iowa reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

32 students and 5 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.

The University of Iowa reported new COVID-19 cases, with 32 students and five employees self-reporting that they have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 14. This brings the total of self-reported student cases on campus to 1,836 since the beginning of the semester.

In the UI’s COVID-19 campus update, five employees also self-reported their positive cases, bringing the semester-to-date total for UI employees to 32.

One student in the residence halls is in quarantine and 21 students in the residence halls are in self-isolation.

The average 14-day total of cases on Sept. 16 was 673 in Johnson County.

“While we can expect new outbreaks may occur,” the campus update said, “…we are confident the spread of the disease can be minimized if the UI and greater Iowa City community continue to follow public health guidelines.”