Hawkeyes react to Big Ten’s decision to play football season this fall
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz issued comments shortly after the Big Ten's announcement.
September 16, 2020
Following weeks of speculation, the Big Ten made it official Wednesday morning — the conference will have a football season this fall.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the conference’s football season starting Oct. 23-24. The conference had previously announced on Aug. 11 that all fall sports in the conference had been postponed because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams will play an eight-game regular season schedule and the Big Ten Championship game will reportedly be held on Dec. 19. Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the teams not participating in the title game will play a ninth game against a cross-divisional opponent the same week.
Following the Big Ten’s announcement, several Hawkeyes reacted to the news.
Comment from Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta
“The seriousness of the pandemic is still very real, but I’m pleased for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we’ve been able to create a path forward,” Barta said in a release. “The medical professionals at every Big Ten institution have worked tirelessly to create strong protocols that can be consistently applied to every campus. The frequency, availability, and reliability of daily testing was a game changer. This announcement has been much anticipated as it relates to football, but the path forward approved by our Presidents and Chancellors was important for all sports. I’m thankful for the time President Harreld, and every Big Ten campus leader, dedicated to this resolution.”
Comment from Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz
“This is welcome news for all of our players, coaches and fans,” Ferentz said in a release. “Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing the health and safety of our players is our number one priority. I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty. The players are very excited to play and the coaches are excited to coach them. Go Hawks!”
Players, fans, and other Hawkeyes react on Twitter
Big Ten football is back!!! pic.twitter.com/wsXzSDBayL
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 16, 2020
⚠️⚠️⚠️✈️✈️✈️ Direct Flights Coming Soon!!! #dynamicduo pic.twitter.com/gwBkqANUcM
— Brandon Smith (@_BSmith12) September 16, 2020
LET’S PLAY SOME FOOTBALL BABY!
— Nick Niemann (@Nniemann_5) September 16, 2020
WHO’s READY FOR A RETURN?!!!!! #6for6 pic.twitter.com/iIp9UYYQVz
— ISM 6 (@_ihmirr_) September 16, 2020
WE BACK!! STRICTLY BUSINESS 💼 #3Ball pic.twitter.com/sO4PBXJygK
— TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) September 16, 2020
There are many people to thank for getting our team back on the field playing football again, but none more important than the Hawkeye football parents! Your persistence paid off. What a great life lesson for your sons to see! Job welll done….WE APPRECIATE YOU!!!
— Jay Niemann (@Coach_Niemann) September 16, 2020
https://t.co/jTOVngBzfQ pic.twitter.com/fswkQkCdfL
— Kelvin Bell 🦍 (@CoachK_Bell) September 16, 2020
“The Big Ten is back!”
It’s official, and things officially kick off Oct. 23-24. pic.twitter.com/vXt8JtOp6H
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 16, 2020
Tell someone, “Go Hawks!” today. pic.twitter.com/x1LORbgTr3
— Iowa Hawks Nest (@iowahawksnest) September 16, 2020
And there it is. https://t.co/mhOAeoDcdo pic.twitter.com/CYQuNsWoLS
— Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) September 16, 2020
https://t.co/5xcLqxlVMu pic.twitter.com/xCSBr7SPVx
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 16, 2020
WE’RE SO BACK #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1RGzQTlbkb
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 16, 2020
Big Ten fans in August vs. September pic.twitter.com/Q6pXNMj4ub
— ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2020
38 days to kickoff.. #Hawkeyes #InKirkWeTrust
— 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗪 (@ChinLovesIowa) September 16, 2020
Updating my calendar. pic.twitter.com/IZeeeWAprn
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) September 16, 2020
Will Iowa win its first game before ISU? Hard to say
— hawkize (@hawkize) September 16, 2020
“We are raring to go; we’re hardly ready to go.”@HawkeyeFootball‘s Kirk Ferentz talked to @BTNDaveRevsine about the return of @B1Gfootball
Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/LYx2qoyEbW pic.twitter.com/i1Jljw0R4q
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 16, 2020
