Hawkeyes react to Big Ten’s decision to play football season this fall

Following weeks of speculation, the Big Ten made it official Wednesday morning — the conference will have a football season this fall.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the conference’s football season starting Oct. 23-24. The conference had previously announced on Aug. 11 that all fall sports in the conference had been postponed because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will play an eight-game regular season schedule and the Big Ten Championship game will reportedly be held on Dec. 19. Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the teams not participating in the title game will play a ninth game against a cross-divisional opponent the same week.

Following the Big Ten’s announcement, several Hawkeyes reacted to the news.

Comment from Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta

“The seriousness of the pandemic is still very real, but I’m pleased for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we’ve been able to create a path forward,” Barta said in a release. “The medical professionals at every Big Ten institution have worked tirelessly to create strong protocols that can be consistently applied to every campus. The frequency, availability, and reliability of daily testing was a game changer. This announcement has been much anticipated as it relates to football, but the path forward approved by our Presidents and Chancellors was important for all sports. I’m thankful for the time President Harreld, and every Big Ten campus leader, dedicated to this resolution.”

Comment from Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz

“This is welcome news for all of our players, coaches and fans,” Ferentz said in a release. “Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing the health and safety of our players is our number one priority. I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty. The players are very excited to play and the coaches are excited to coach them. Go Hawks!”

Players, fans, and other Hawkeyes react on Twitter