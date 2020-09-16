Blotter: September 16

Zainel Abdin Mohamed Ashry, 58, was charged Sept. 15 with operating while under the influence – second offense.

Kaye Cristina Briones, 35, was charged Sept. 15 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Jordan Avery Burmeister, 27, was charged Sept. 15 with intent to operate vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Brady Elijah Cronan, 22, was charged Sept. 15 with controlled substance violation, operating while under the influence – first offense, and escape of a felon.

Anthony James Elliot, 39, was charged Sept. 15 with domestic abuse assault – second offense, domestic abuse assault impeding blood or airflow, and interference with official acts.

Chris Gordon, 31, was charged Sept. 15 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Dustin Roy Martin, 31, was charged Sept. 15 with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Keonte Akiwa Laral Martin, 24, was charged Sept. 15 with eluding.

Joshua Michael Wardenburg, 36, was charged Sept. 15 with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.