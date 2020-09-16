Blotter: September 16

Blotter%3A+September+16

Rylee Wilson, News Editor
September 16, 2020

Zainel Abdin Mohamed Ashry, 58, was charged Sept. 15 with operating while under the influence – second offense. 

Kaye Cristina Briones, 35, was charged Sept. 15 with driving while barred – habitual offender. 

Jordan Avery Burmeister, 27, was charged Sept. 15 with intent to operate vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. 

Brady Elijah Cronan, 22, was charged Sept. 15 with controlled substance violation, operating while under the influence – first offense, and escape of a felon. 

Anthony James Elliot, 39, was charged Sept. 15 with domestic abuse assault – second offense, domestic abuse assault impeding blood or airflow, and interference with official acts. 

Chris Gordon, 31, was charged Sept. 15 with operating while under the influence – first offense. 

Dustin Roy Martin, 31, was charged Sept. 15 with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. 

Keonte Akiwa Laral Martin, 24, was charged Sept. 15 with eluding. 

Joshua Michael Wardenburg, 36, was charged Sept. 15 with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Facebook Comments