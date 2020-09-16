Assistant Iowa wrestling coach Ryan Morningstar: ‘I feel great’ after suffering stroke in August
Morningstar was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Aug. 21.
September 16, 2020
The University of Iowa athletics department announced Wednesday that assistant wrestling coach Ryan Morningstar suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 17. He was admitted and treated for a stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Morningstar was released on Aug. 21.
“I feel great and am thankful for the exceptional care provided by the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals at UIHC,” Morningstar said said in a release. “I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery. It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world.”
Morningstar has been an assistant coach on Iowa’s staff since 2012. He was an All-American on Iowa’s 2009 and 2010 NCAA championship teams.
Last season, Iowa won its 36th Big Ten Championship after an undefeated dual season. The Hawkeyes were the favorites to win the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships before the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...