Kriener, Garza named co-winners of Chris Street Award

Iowa forward Ryan Kriener and Iowa guard Luka Garza fight for the rebound during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener are the co-winners of the Chris Street Award for the 2019-20 Iowa men’s basketball season, the team announced Tuesday. The duo are two of eight players who earned team recognition.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity of Chris Street. Street was a member of the Iowa men’s basketball team who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year as a Hawkeye.

Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior last season. The Washington, D.C., native averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game on his way to becoming a consensus All-American and the first player in program history to earn the distinction of National Player of the Year.

Kriener, a senior co-captain a season ago, was Iowa’s leading scorer off the bench, averaging 7.7 points per game. The Spirit Lake, Iowa, native was also named the team’s co-winner of the Most Improved Player Award along with Joe Wieskamp.

Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore in 2019-20. He ranked second on the team in points (14) and rebounds (6.1) per game.

Iowa finished the 2019-20 season with a 20-11 overall record, including an 11-9 mark in the Big Ten.

The full list of the Iowa men’s basketball team’s award winners:

CHRIS STREET AWARD: Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener

TOP PLAYMAKER: Connor McCaffery

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: CJ Fredrick

MOST IMPROVED: Ryan Kriener, Joe Wieskamp

BEST REBOUNDER: Luka Garza

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD: Michael Baer, Connor McCaffery

KENNY ARNOLD HAWKEYE SPIRIT AWARD: Bakari Evelyn, Joe Toussaint

BIG TEN, NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza

BIG TEN FREE THROW PERCENTAGE LEADER: Joe Wieskamp

BIG TEN 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADER: CJ Fredrick

BIG TEN, NATIONAL ASSIST-TO-TURNOVER RATIO LEADER: Connor McCaffery