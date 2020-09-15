Blotter: September 15

Luke Kenneth Becker, 18, was charged Sept. 14 with trespassing.

Jamaal Turner Brooks, 23, was charged Sept. 14 with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Gregory William Johnson, 55, was charged Sept. 14 with driving with an open container and operating while under the influence – first offense.

Robert Lee McGill, 37, was charged Sept. 14 with possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle Jo Wyant, 32, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree theft.