Blotter: September 15

Rylee Wilson, News Editor
September 15, 2020

Luke Kenneth Becker, 18, was charged Sept. 14 with trespassing. 

Jamaal Turner Brooks, 23, was charged Sept. 14 with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. 

Gregory William Johnson, 55, was charged Sept. 14 with driving with an open container and operating while under the influence – first offense. 

Robert Lee McGill, 37, was charged Sept. 14 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Danielle Jo Wyant, 32, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree theft. 

