Blotter: September 15
September 15, 2020
Luke Kenneth Becker, 18, was charged Sept. 14 with trespassing.
Jamaal Turner Brooks, 23, was charged Sept. 14 with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Gregory William Johnson, 55, was charged Sept. 14 with driving with an open container and operating while under the influence – first offense.
Robert Lee McGill, 37, was charged Sept. 14 with possession of a controlled substance.
Danielle Jo Wyant, 32, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree theft.
