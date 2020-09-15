8 Budget-Friendly Ways to Deal With A Clunker

Cars don’t last forever. That’s evident by the recent statistic from IHS Markit that the average age of vehicles on American roads today is 11.9 years. That figure is slowly increasing, but the sad fact is that your car is eventually going to give up the ghost.

Some cars will meet their unfortunate end in a collision, and at nearly 12 years of age, almost any impact will put it out of commission. Others will have serious complications mechanically like a blown engine. Others yet will nickel and dime you to death, forcing you to give up on it.

If you drive a vehicle that should’ve been put out to pasture a long time ago, there are ways that you can still get some money back out of it. In other cases, you might be able to limp your car along for a while longer. Here are eight options to deal with your beater.

Let Students Take a Crack at Repairs

High schools and colleges often have vocational training options, and auto repair might just be available at your local secondary or post-secondary institution. Call up the school to find out if there’s a shop that teaches auto repairs. If there is, let them use your car as a learning aid.

It won’t be quick to have it fixed, most likely, since diagnostics and repairs have to be taught before the job is done. But if it’s possible, there’s a good chance you’ll only have to pay for the parts needed, not the labor.

Get Educated at the School of YouTube Auto Repair

Almost anything you could want a step-by-step process for is available on YouTube. Whether it’s diagnosing an intermittent problem or a tutorial to swap the engine with a used one, you’ll find it in an amateur or pro video.

And since you’re working on your own, older car that’s destined for the scrap heap if it doesn’t work, it’s no huge loss to give it a try.

Slap a Sign on the Windshield

If you’re not inclined to spend any time and money trying to fix the car, nor do you want to deal with online ad responses, pick up a ‘FOR SALE’ sign at the dollar store, write your number on it, and slap it on the windshield. You might be surprised how many calls you get for it, and if you’re not asking a lot to sell it, you could have it gone quickly and easily.

Donate Your Car to Charity

Charities like Kars 4 Kids are happy to take cars in any condition off your hands. Crashed, old, or just crapped out, they’ll pick up your car and you’ll eventually get a donation receipt for it. You won’t get cash in hand from it, but the receipt you get will boost your return at tax time.

Provide Self-Serve Auto Parts

If you’ve been driving a popular model – a Chevy Cobalt, Ford Mustang, any pickup truck, and so on – then there’s someone out there looking for good used parts. As long as you have the space, put a post on social media and in online classifieds advertising self-serve parts.

What that means is that buyers can come to you, take the parts off on their own, and pay you a fee. Just make sure you agree to a price per part before they start stripping your car.

Check for Recalls and TSBs

Although your car isn’t what someone might consider ‘mint shape’, it might still be eligible or certain supports at the dealership. For example, a 2010 Chevy Cobalt that’s not starting could have an issue with the ignition switch which has been recalled more than once by the manufacturer. Secret warranties are sometimes in place, but you have to be persistent and investigative to locate them.

In the odd case, you may be responsible for a portion of the repair while the manufacturer covers the rest, but most recall campaigns are completed at no cost to you, and seldom do they expire.

Sell Your Car to a Junk Car Buyer

If you’re just looking for a fast and easy way to get rid of your car, junk car buyers like CarBrain are the perfect solution. They’ll provide you with a quick quote based on a bit of information you provide. If you accept the quote, your car is picked up at no charge to you, you’re paid off, and the deal is done.

You need to be the titleholder of the car, but there’s very little else you need to do to sell a car for junk.

Ask Your Garage for an Offer

If you’ve had your car checked out by the mechanic and you can’t afford to fix it, it may still be sitting on their lot while you decide what to do. Either the shop owner or the mechanic might be interested in buying it from you. They’re likely going to fix it, since the labor costs them next to nothing and the parts are at cost, but you might have enough cash in hand to put a down payment on your next car. Not a bad deal.