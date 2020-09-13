Blotter: September 11-13

Joel Adrian Baumgartner, 38, was charged Sept. 10 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Charles Lamel Johnson, 42, was charged Sept. 10 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Tesepo Musi Neal, 40, was charged Sept. 10 with first-degree harassment.

Matthew Lamort Robinson, 46, was charged Sept. 10 with providing false identification and contempt towards the court.

Carldray Tymaine Tucker, 42, was charged Sept. 10 with two counts of child endangerment, control of an offensive weapon by a felon, four counts of first-degree harassment, assault with use or display of weapon, domestic abuse assault with intent or display of a weapon, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault.

Matthew Ryan Conner, 31, was charged Sept.11 with domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury and interference with official acts.

Austin Lewis Cottrell, 23, was charged Sept. 11 with two counts of violating a no contact order.

Gary Leon Duffel, 52, was charged Sept. 11 with assault causing injury to a peace officer and others, assault causing bodily injury, and trespassing.

Ryan Jay Duncan, 33, was charged Sept. 11 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs, third-degree theft, and interference with official acts.

Carlos Ariel Gomez Garcia, 29, was charged Sept. 11 with two counts of assault on peace officers and others.

Timothy Paul Heath, 29, was charged Sept. 11 with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Michelle Marie Angelique Steine, 46, was charged Sept. 11 with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Donald Nicholas Crum, 52, was charged Sept. 12 with operating while under the influence – second offense.

Morgan Noreen Donaghey, 23, was charged Sept. 12 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Jennifer Lee Miller, 40, was charged Sept. 12 with public intoxication.

Julius Marcell Riley, 36, was charged Sept. 12 with violation of a no contact order.