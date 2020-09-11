On the Record: Sept. 11, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host and co-producer Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx chatting with DI staff members discussing the top headlines of the week.

News reporter Brian Grace discusses his story about on the Shelter House and Catholic Worker House in Iowa City and how both organizations have continued to support the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic. News reporter Claire Benson spoke with University of Iowa faculty and students from California about their experiences with wildfires in the state. Ethics and Politics Initiative reporter Lauren White talks about her in-depth piece on a lawsuit the Trump campaign filed against after the Johnson County auditor’s decision to send out ballot request forms with pre-filled information. The decision of the Johnson County District Court could potentially invalidate thousands of ballot request forms.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.