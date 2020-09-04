UI reports 256 new COVID-19 cases on campus

253 students and 3 employees have self-reported they have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday.

The University of Iowa reported updated COVID-19 case counts Friday afternoon – 253 students and three employees have self-reported they have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 2. Since the beginning of the semester, 1,395 students and 19 employees have tested positive for the virus.

According to a university-wide email sent on Friday, 15 students are quarantined in residence halls, and 97 are in self-isolation.

As of Sept. 4, the New York Times lists Iowa City as the fourth-worst metro area in the country for COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

“Following a disappointing spike in COVID-19 cases last week, both Johnson County and the University of Iowa are seeing an improvement in the number of daily positive cases,” the email stated.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Jorge Salinas, head of epidemiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, told reporters daily case rates in Johnson County are starting to plateau.

“The numbers have decreased some – some could see that as good news – they have stopped increasing. Over the past four or five days we have seen a relative plateau,” Salinas said. “The number is still somewhat stable, not growing, but still at a relatively high number. A 100 a day is still a meaningful number.”

The email stated the UI will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments in coordination with Johnson County and Iowa Departments of Public Health and the Board of Regents.

“We are encouraged by the improvement but urge you to remain diligent about avoiding large crowds and social gatherings or the number of positive cases will again increase,” the email read. “Please wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Your health and the fall semester depend on it.”