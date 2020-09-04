On the Record: Sept. 4, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host and co-producer Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx chatting with DI staff members discussing the top headlines of the week.

News reporter Mary Hartel talks about her story on how students at the University of Iowa are reacting to testing positive for COVID-19. News reporter Natalie Dunlap breaks down why an anonymous group on campus called for students, faculty, and staff members to call in sick to classes on Wednesday and who participated in the “sick-out.” Ethics and Politics Initiative Editor Caleb McCullough discusses the four nights of Black Lives Matter protests on the Pentacrest last weekend.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.