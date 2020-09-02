University of Iowa pushes back fall withdraw deadline, self-reported COVID-19 cases top 1,000

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

The University of Iowa will push back its fall deadline to withdraw from classes without a tuition refund by one week, according to a campus-wide email Wednesday.

Students have until Sept. 27 to withdraw without being responsible for 100 percent of tuition, a week after the previous deadline of Sept. 20. The week delay comes “in order to provide greater flexibility to students, and families,” university administrators wrote in the email.

Since Monday, UI recorded 220 new positive self-reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the semester total to 1,142 positive or presumed positive COVID-19 cases among students. Since the UI began recording self-positive COVID-19 cases Aug. 18, 16 UI employees self-reported testing positive for the virus — three more since Monday.

Twenty four students are quarantined in residence halls, and 78 students are self-isolating, the UI reported. The UI residence halls have between 250 and 300 rooms available for quarantine, The Daily Iowan previously reported.

The UI also announced that December commencement ceremonies will be virtual this year. The UI sent commencement ceremonies virtual for Spring 2020 graduates. For those planning on attending in-person winter graduation, the UI wrote it would anticipate all 2020 graduates will be able to “take part in an on-campus or in-person ceremony in the future.”

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families,” the email stated. “And while December seems a long way off, we feel it is the right decision to make now to maintain the health and safety of the entire campus community.”

Hundreds of faculty, students, and staff called in sick on Wednesday as part of a social media campaign “Uiowa sickout” to protest the university’s decision to have some in-person classes.

76 percent of undergraduate hours are online this semester.

