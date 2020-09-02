Blotter: September 2

Luke Kenneth Beckner, 18, was charged Sept. 1 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Matthew David Charles Bruce, 24, was charged Sept.1 with interference with official acts and nine counts of assault with intent of injuring peace officers.

Tyrice Davis, 49, was charged Sept. 1 with identity theft, and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Theadore Joseph Hinrichsen, 57, was charged Sept. 1 with domestic abuse assault impeding air or bloodflow causing injury, and domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury.

Kirby Joe Truesdell, 43, was charged Sept. 1 with operating while under the influence – first offense, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.