Blotter: September 1
September 1, 2020
Mohamed Hamadelnee, 39, was charged Aug. 31 with violation of a no contact order.
Jacob Michael Aucutt, 29, was charged Aug. 31 with operating while under the influence – first offense.
Eric Anthony Fredieu, 18, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Jones, 30, was charged Aug. 31 with first-degree harassment.
Jasmine Michelle Martinez, 21, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Debbry Nduta Mburu, 22, was charged Aug. 31 with possession of a controlled substance.
Deja Aletha Lauren Robberson, 23, was charged Aug. 31 with three counts of first-degree harassment.
