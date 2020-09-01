Blotter: September 1

Mohamed Hamadelnee, 39, was charged Aug. 31 with violation of a no contact order.

Jacob Michael Aucutt, 29, was charged Aug. 31 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Eric Anthony Fredieu, 18, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal mischief.

Robert Jones, 30, was charged Aug. 31 with first-degree harassment.

Jasmine Michelle Martinez, 21, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Debbry Nduta Mburu, 22, was charged Aug. 31 with possession of a controlled substance.

Deja Aletha Lauren Robberson, 23, was charged Aug. 31 with three counts of first-degree harassment.