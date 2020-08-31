How Can I Help My Child Choose a Career That They’ll Love?

A recent study shows that nearly 85% of American workers are unhappy with their jobs. While we shouldn’t depend on our careers to define who we are as individuals, it’s important to recognize the significant roles they play in our lives. After all, most of us spend at least 40 hours a week at our jobs and commit decades to our chosen career paths.

Therefore, choosing a career shouldn’t be taken lightly. As a parent, you’re probably firmly planted in your career path. However, you need to the time to help your child choose a career to ensure they make the right choice for their future.

While we can always call an audible at any point in our lives to change direction, it’s important not to waste time, money, and resources pursuing unnecessary goals. Don’t let your child waste years of their life and thousands of dollars, for example, pursuing a degree that won’t serve them in the future.

Keep reading for our top tips on how to help your child choose a career.

1. Help Them Develop Their Skills and Talents

We are all born with natural abilities or talents that make us especially skillful at certain things, such as sports, music, art, etc. These talents can be honed throughout childhood to build a promising future for our children. Good parenting involves helping our kids develop these talents.

However, there are other skills your children should learn as they get older to improve their chances of landing their dream jobs. This includes things like reading, writing, communication, and other more technical skills.

2. Encourage Them to Embrace Their Passions

As noted above, the vast majority of workers don’t actually enjoy their jobs. To avoid this happening to your child, make sure they learn to embrace the things they’re passionate about.

An easy example would be a child that loves animals. Smart parenting tells us that they would love being a veterinarian.

However, there are other things to consider as well. For example, a child who loves building things or dismantling old electronics and putting them back together may have a bright future in engineering. For a child who’s interested in healthcare, they may find fulfillment in helping people get the medications and supplements they need, like those at MedicareWire.

3. Don’t Push Your Own Values or Dreams on Them

As parents, it’s difficult sometimes not to push our own beliefs and ideals on our children. Partly, we’re trying to instill our wisdom into our kids. However, it’s important to allow them to be their own people.

They may have an amazing singing voice, which they probably got from you. However, if you let a career in music slip through your fingers early in life, that doesn’t mean you should push them to be a professional singer. It may not align with their goals or desires.

Additionally, success and wealth aren’t one and the same. Your child may dream of being a school teacher. Don’t discourage that because you’re worried about how much money they’ll make.

4. Educate Them

Finally, one of the best things you can do the help your child choose a career is helping them learn more about it. The more they know about a career path, the better.

Start by making them do online research to get an idea of everything required and entailed in the job. Then, reach out to local businesses in that industry to find out about internships. If they can experience various jobs first-hand, they’ll be in a better position to make an educated choice.

Lastly, if they maintain their desire to pursue that path, try to find a mentor with whom they can consult. The mentor can help put them on the right track to success and provide valuable insight into their future career.

