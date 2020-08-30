Photos: Protesters walk Riverside Dr. and hold vigil for Makeda Scott

Katie Goodale  and Hannah Kinson
August 30, 2020

web001
Gallery|14 Photos
Katie Goodale
Police gather outside of the Old Capitol Building before a Black Lives Matter protest organized by the Iowa Freedom Riders on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. This protest, a part of a four day protest streak, included a memorial for UI student Makeda Scott. Mourners left flowers and candles in front of the Old Capitol Building.
Facebook Comments