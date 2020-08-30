Iowa+City+man+charged+with+domestic+abuse+assault+and+endangerment

An Iowa City man has been charged with endangerment, domestic abuse assault, obstruction of emergency communications, and false imprisonment.

Raymond Jemel Osborne, 28, 1341 Carroll St, Iowa City, was charged on Aug. 29 with three counts of endangerment no injury, domestic abuse without intent to cause injury, domestic abuse impeding air/blood causing injury, and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a call at the above address for an unknown problem. Dispatchers said they could hear a woman begging someone to “get off of her” and that there were sounds of a struggle. Officers arrived on scene and identified Osborne leaving the residence as being involved.

Officers said in the affidavit that Osborne refused to offer any information about the incident. Officers spoke to the victim, who said that Osborne had repeatedly punched her in the face. She said she attempted to leave when he began to punch her again at the back door, preventing her from leaving the residence.

The victim said she attempted to call 911 and Osborne told her “I’ll give you something to call 911 about”. He began to choke the victim after knocking the phone out of her hand, so she could not speak to police, the affidavit said. The couple’s three kids were in the room watching the entire incident.

Domestic assault impeding air/blood causing injury is a Class-D felony.