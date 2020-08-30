Blotter: August 28-30

Sean Dungan Adams, 49, was charged Aug.27 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Maxi Arroyo Molina, 20, was charged Aug. 27 with assault.

Benjamin Hale Coldwell, 25, was charged Aug. 27 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Gerrard Nicholaus Cox, 35, was charged Aug. 27 with driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked, and eluding.

Passion Cliche Jenkins, 21, was charged Aug. 27 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Gerardo Daniel Mendoza, 20, was charged Aug. 27 with false imprisonment and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.

Nathan Aaron Sams, 43, was charged Aug. 27 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Timothy Alan Seden, 58, was charged Aug. 27 with contempt – violation of no contact or protective order.

Patrick Anthony Alston Snagg, 32, was charged Aug. 27 with domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air or blood.

Russell Shane Weston, 60, was charged Aug.27 with public urination.

Matthew Williams Anderson, 39, was charged Aug. 27 with eluding and interference with official acts.

Mikiala Monique Collins, 29, was charged Aug. 28 with animal abuse causing death or injury, and two counts of animal abuse.

Michael Blair Cooke, 33, was charged Aug. 28 with carrying a weapon.

Taylor Michael Day, 29, was charged Aug. 28 with possession of a controlled substance – second offense.

Chad Morgan Fairchild, 26, was charged Aug. 28 with trespassing.

Victor Darnell Hall, 54, was charged Aug. 28 with domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury.

Kayshawn Amir Johnson, 22, was charged Aug. 28 with assault causing bodily injury.

Cecil Ross McClung, 34, was charged Aug. 28 with operating while under the influence first offense.

Ryan Neil Mellor, 25, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree criminal mischief.

Norma Quizroz, 30, was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremiah Christopher Seals, 22, was charged Aug. 28 with public intoxication.

Brandon Robert Winningham, 29, was charged Aug. 28 with domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury.

Logan Baldwin Creach, 18, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree criminal mischief.

Rakeem Ishod Eberhart, 31, was charged Aug. 29 with two counts of assault, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, second-degree robbery, and assault causing bodily injury.

Daniel Terrel Galloway, 18, was charged Aug. 29 with three counts of assault.

Marquise Jacqueaz Ke Hubbard, 19, was charged Aug. 29 with fifth-degree theft and three counts of assault.

Raymond Jemel Osborne, 28, was charged Aug. 29 with three counts of endangerment with no injury, false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault without intent causing injury, domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood causing injury and obstruction of emergency communications.

Joseph Albert Trejo, 56, was charged Aug. 29 with fifth-degree theft.

Kelsey Taylor Wood, 19, was charged with operating under the influence – first offense, and possession of a fictitious license.