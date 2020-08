Members of the Iowa City High football team gather on the stairs before the Iowa City High vs. Davenport Central football game at Iowa City High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The Little Hawks defeated the Blue Devils 35-14. Due to COVID-19, Iowa City High players were asked to wear masks and fans weren’t allowed in the stands. Davenport Central’s players were not required to wear masks. Davenport Central saw some fans turn out to their section of the stadium and City High fans gathered outside of school property along the fence.