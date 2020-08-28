You’ve Just Had Your First Car Accident Ever: Now What?

Have you just been in your first car accident ever?

If so, don’t panic! While experiencing an auto collision is certainly a stressful experience, it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basic first steps to take after your wreck, to help you bounce back.

At the Scene

Your first car accident can be scary. But, it’s important to stay focused, especially in the moments directly following your crash.

Before you do anything, assess the scene.

Check yourself carefully for injuries, and move on to visually inspecting your vehicle only once you’re sure it’s safe to do so. If your car is blocking traffic, you might need to move it to the side of the road. But, if you’ve been in a major collision, you should focus on safety first.

Once you are in a safe location, you should call the police. This applies, even if you’ve been in a relatively minor first accident. And, while you wait for them to arrive, you should avoid speaking extensively with any other parties involved.

Once the police arrive, they will further assess the scene, potentially determining which party was at fault for the wreck. They can also help you collect the vital information that you’ll need to process an insurance claim.

After Your First Car Crash

When it’s time to report your accident, there is some specific information that your insurance company will ask for.

To make this process easier, you can also use a free form provided by your local DMV. This will help to ensure that no vital details are left out!

Even if you don’t use the form, you’ll need all the important details from the scene. This includes the personal details of any other parties involved, the make and model of their vehicle and relevant insurance information, and a detailed description of what happened.

If the other driver does not have insurance or you were seriously injured in the collision, you should also contact an attorney who specializes in auto accidents.

Moving On

If you’re not sure how to cope after a car crash, you aren’t alone. In some cases, it can take weeks or even months to recover physically and psychologically.

Be patient with yourself, and don’t rush the process! And, if you feel that you might need further care, discuss your concerns with your lawyer and car insurance company.

These trained professionals likely have years of experience working with other drivers after their first crash. And, they’ll be able to offer further support and guidance.

Bouncing Back From Your First Car Accident Ever

If you’ve just been in your first car accident ever, reading this article could be the first step on your road to recovery.

Remember, try to stay calm after your crash. Then, contact important parties like the police, your insurance company, and potentially a lawyer. And, don’t be afraid to read back on this guide as a reference tool – just to be sure you stay on the right path!

