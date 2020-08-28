Running game leads Iowa City High to victory against Davenport Central

Iowa City High Running Back Jamari Newson scores a touchdown during the Iowa City High vs. Davenport Central football game at Iowa City High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The Little Hawks defeated the Blue Devils 35-14. Due to COVID-19, Iowa City High players were asked wear masks and fans were not allowed to attend. Davenport Central’s players were not required to wear masks. Davenport Central saw some fans turn out to their section of the stadium and City High fans gathered outside of school property along the fence. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa City High was efficient in both its passing and running games Friday night, but the ground game led the Little Hawks to victory.

Senior quarterback Raph Hamilton strategically led the Little Hawks, making smart passes, while also getting key contributions from his backfield. By game’s end, he didn’t know all the players who got in at running back.

The result: a 35-14 victory for City High over the Davenport Central Blue Devils in the season opener.

A late touchdown in the first half was key for the Little Hawks. Junior running back Jamari Newson scored on a four-yard run with just under 25 seconds remaining to go up 21-7 at the half.

“Definitely left off on a good note,” Newson said. “We were high, pretty high, and we just knew we needed to bring 100 next time.”

Little Hawks head coach Dan Sabers said that Newson has always been a receiver, but he talked to him about being a tailback this offseason.

“When you get a back that’s got the kind of speed he does and then he’s got the ability to lower his shoulder and run over you, that’s a good combination,” Sabers said.

That wasn’t Newson’s first TD on the night. He scored an eight-yard touchdown with 2:54 to go in the half.

Hamilton, who recently committed to the NCAA Division II school the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, looked confident throughout the entire game.

“With the guys I have upfront, I have complete trust in them,” Hamilton said. “They study so much film. They have been in the weight room so much they know what they’re doing. My guys out wide, guys behind me, so I think that gives me confidence that I got guys around me that know their assignments, know they’re doing.”

Hamilton was credited for the Little Hawks’ first touchdown of the season. On the first play of the team’s second drive, with under five minutes to go in the opening quarter, Hamilton launched the ball down field from the Blue Devils’ 48-yard line to junior wide receiver Gable Mitchell. He caught it inside the 10-yard line and only needed a few steps to reach the end zone.

The third-year starter also scored a five-yard rushing TD in the last seconds of the third quarter.

The Blue Devils had some troubles when on offense. A lot of times they couldn’t finish the drive in a way that they wanted. After Newson’s second TD, the Blue Devils at the Little Hawks’ 25-yard line, but the first half expired as junior quarterback Corbin Simatovich threw to no one in the end zone.

Next week is undoubtably a big game for the Little Hawks, as they head over to Iowa City West to face the Trojans. Iowa City West won, 27-0, over Iowa City Liberty in its season opener.

What’s it going to take to win that game?

“Discipline,” Newson said. “The little things. Practice.”