How Can a College Student Rent an Apartment?

According to the NY Times, about 87% of college students live off-campus.

While living in the dorms can be an integral part of the college experience, plenty of upperclassmen prefer their own space and some separation from campus. After their first year, many students start searching for alternative housing options.

But, can a college student rent an apartment? Here is a brief student apartment guide with information on rentals as well as tips for picking the right place.

Can a College Student Rent an Apartment?

The simple answer is yes.

College students can rent apartments. However, students must consider requirements to rent an apartment like proof of income. Large apartment complexes often require proof of income to ensure potential renters can afford living expenses.

One of the most common forms of proof is pay stubs.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: what employers still provide pay stubs? Additionally, you may be wondering can you fake a pay stub?

State laws have different requirements for employer-issued pay stubs. However, certain websites will allow you to input employment information and they’ll create a pay stub for you. Alternative proof of income can be in the form of employment verification, bank statements, or tax returns.

If you don’t meet the necessary income requirements, there are other methods you can use to rent.

Co-signing Vs Guarantor

When you don’t meet the necessary income requirements, you may consider utilizing a co-signer or guarantor.

Co-signers and guarantors are often parents or guardians. They have established income histories and act as an additional party in a rental agreement. They offer financial assurance to rental properties.

However, they differ in terms of liability.

Co-signers share liability with the tenant for any rental fees. Although, they are often afforded the same protections as the tenants. A guarantor, on the other hand, is only liable for the rental fees when the tenant fails to pay them.

Subletting

If you don’t have anyone to ask to be a co-signer or guarantor, and you’re still worried about your income requirement, subletting is another rental option.

When you sublet an apartment, you are renting from a tenant whose name is still on the lease. You establish a rental agreement and deal with the tenant directly rather than a landlord or apartment complex. The tenant is still the primarily liable party.

Student Housing Tips

Now that we’ve gone over a couple of rental options for college students, here are some other tips for finding your ideal apartment.

Before searching for an apartment, establish your budget. Determine what you can afford each month, and include rent, security deposits, pet fees, insurance, and utilities (may or may not be included in rent). Keep in mind you’ll also have other monthly fees, such as groceries and gas.

Planning your budget before renting an apartment will outline your options, and may indicate your need, or lack thereof, for roommates.

Additionally, it’s important to establish the kind of apartment you want. Are the appliances outdated or modern? Is it close to campus? If not, does it have transportation services?

During your visit, pay close attention to the length of the lease, noise, internet connection, and other amenities that may be important to you.

Future Renters

So, can a college student rent an apartment? Yes, but not without understanding rental requirements, lease options, as well as their individual housing needs. With a little research, any college student can find the perfect apartment!