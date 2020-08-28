Here’s How Much Moving Out of State Will Cost You

Are you ready to start over somewhere new and shake things up? If so, you might be looking at moving out of state. States such as Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina, and Alaska have seen a huge influx of new citizens.

But whether you’re looking to move to one of these places or somewhere else, moving out of state can seem like a daunting task.

If you’re wondering what the average cost of moving out of state is, keep reading for a guide that’ll teach you everything you need to know.

What Is the Average Cost of Moving Out of State?

The cost of moving from one state to another varies. Someone moving from Rhode Island to Connecticut can expect a very different price tag than someone relocating from New York to California.

Yet what is certain is that intrastate moves cost more than interstate moves, around $4,000 more. The American Moving and Storage Association explains that the average interstate move will cost you $1,170, while a move out of state will cost $5,630.

Here are some of the factors that can play a role in what you can expect to pay.

The Distance/Mileage Involved

If you’re making a long-distance move, understand the costs that will go along with it. Aside from paying the moving company their usual rates, you will also have to cover other factors, all of which cost more if the move is long-distance.

More miles mean more fuel, as well as paying for insurance, employee time, and any truck damage it occurs on the drive.

In some instances, you can find a moving company that already plans on moving someone else’s belongings to near where you will be going. If the truck has space, your things can share it with someone else’s. Think of it as ride-sharing, but for movers.

How Much Stuff You Have

Another factor that can increase or decrease the amount you can expect to pay is how much stuff you have. If you’re a minimalist, this will be easy. If you’re a hoarder, consider having a yard sale.

Moving companies price belongings on their weight. They estimate that a one-bedroom apartment will have belongings that total less than 2000 lbs. On the other hand, they estimate that a five-bedroom house may have 20,000 lbs worth of things.

Having more belongings also requires the company to use a heavier truck, which can further tack on extra money.

Packing Supplies

Having a lot of belongings also means that you’ll need to pay for packing supplies if you don’t have them. This can be a hidden cost that most people don’t think about.

Moving companies charge a lot for packing supplies and help. If possible, try to plan ahead and acquire boxes and other moving supplies on your own. You can still purchase packing supplies for delicate objects, but your own boxes will be fine for many household objects.

What Sort of Moving Company Are You Using?

Another factor that affects the cost of moving out of state is how you’ll be getting your belongings from point A to point B. Here are 3 choices you can choose from, all with different advantages and downsides.

A Professional Moving Company

Making a big interstate move can be exhausting. Most of the time, you’re going to want a company to take care of the heavy lifting, literally and figuratively. This is where a professional moving company comes in.

Before selecting a company, you should try to get estimates from at least three companies. If the prices are around the same, select the one that you would trust the most to handle your household objects. Keep in mind that professional moving companies are generally the most expensive moving option.

A Moving Container

If you’re looking to cut down on the cost of moving out of state, renting a moving container can be a good choice.

The price tag should be cheaper than working with a professional moving company, although factors such as distance still come into play. You’ll also miss out on the help that a moving team can provide you with. But if you think you and one or two trusted friends can handle the task, consider renting a container.

Sometimes, moving out of state can also be complicated. Moving containers let you use the space for storage for a few days, giving you some time to get your affairs in order.

A Truck Rental

If you want the space of a moving company but don’t feel comfortable with the attached price tag, look into renting a truck.

Similar to renting a moving container, renting a truck will cost you less than working with a moving company. The average cost of moving a 10 ft truck from Florida to New York cost around $1,700. Again, you can look at estimates from different companies to make sure you’re getting the best price.

As with renting a moving container, you’ll also miss out on the heavy lifting and driving that a moving company provides. If you’re making a cross-country move, it may be best to go with the convenience of a moving company. But if you’re moving a state over and have few things, a truck rental can be perfect.

Start Your New Life off Right

If you’re looking into moving out of state, you may feel overwhelmed. Although the average cost of moving out of state varies from situation to situation, following this guide can help you know what to expect.

