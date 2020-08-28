Gambling+Legislation+in+Iowa

Considering that the US is home to what is often considered to be the worldwide capital of gambling, Las Vegas, the country as a whole has something of a confusing attitude to the activity. While some states like New Jersey, Delaware and, naturally, Nevada welcome all forms, there is great variation across all the others. In fact, all but two – Hawaii and Utah – allow some kind of gambling from lotteries to pari-mutuel betting and from Native American casinos to sports betting.

It’s the fact that individual states have the ultimate say over their particular approaches that has led to this situation. So it would be fair to say that the more conservative the state legislature, the more restrictive the rules will be.

For a long time, there has been pressure from many quarters to open up gambling legislation on a national basis with online gambling being a particular motivator for this. But, ever since April 2011, when steps were taken to close down a number of sites, attitudes to online gambling seem to have hardened still further in the majority of states. Aside from the ones that do permit it and the ones that expressly forbid it, many have no legislation in place relating to it, leaving the activity in something of a limbo.

Examining Iowa

Compared with many other states, Iowa is relatively liberal in its approach to gambling, although online activity is definitely outlawed. For example, ever since 1983 pari-mutuel betting has been permitted and the state also has a grand total of 19 different casinos, second only to Nevada in the number of casinos per capita. Most of these are land-based, but a proportion are the river-boat variety. This was a method that was first introduced in a number of states, most famously, Louisiana, to get around the restrictions on opening so-called “bricks and mortar” equivalents.

The main restriction in Iowa is that all betting must be done inside licensed premises, a law which also effectively prevents the placing of bets over the phone or via any other kind of remote communication.

That said, while there may be no state-licensed online gambling operators, the lack of clarity in the law covering external operators does mean that Iowans can play on sites that are licensed and run from elsewhere in the world.

The arrival of sports betting

The most recent change to the betting situation in the state has been the arrival of sports betting. This followed a ruling, back in May 2018, by the US Supreme Court that all states who wanted to make the activity legal should be permitted.

In introducing it in August 2019, Iowa was the 11th state to make the move allowing anyone aged 21 or over – the standard gambling age restriction in Iowa – to place money on their favourite teams or sports. Initially, all sports betting is to be handled by sportsbooks based at the state’s casinos. But there are plans to introduce gambling apps from January 2021 that will allow remote betting too.

The reason for the delay in introducing these is that they need the development time to ensure their safety and security, as well as building in geo-sensors to ensure that they can only be used within the state boundaries.

The question of poker

Given that it is arguably the nation’s most popular card game, there has always been a level of controversy attached to the playing of poker in the state. As the law currently stands, it is only legal to play for money within licensed casinos. This means that games played anywhere from bars to people’s homes which involve gambling could make the organisers liable to prosecution. This seems particularly harsh in that it’s a game that enables many different kinds of poker players to make a living from it. So, imposing such draconian restrictions seems to be dangerously close to restraining their trade.

It also seems like the options for casino-based poker might be becoming more limited. As a game that generally generates far lower profits for casinos than games like slots or blackjack, a couple have even closed their poker rooms in recent months, giving players even fewer options about where to get a game.

Looking to the future

This has been one of the many pressures that has led to a call from some quarters for online poker to be made fully legal. The example of sports betting has been cited as something previously unheard of that has been seamlessly introduced with few ramifications.

Proponents of poker have also put forward the argument that it is primarily a game of skill which differentiates it from ones of pure chance like roulette, giving players far more agency over their actions.

This argument for a more liberal approach to gambling is also likely to broaden out into online gambling in general. At a time when the state’s finances are under a strain like never before, the tax revenue that it could bring could be very welcome.

With the keenness of many Iowans for gambling, it’s likely that it would also prove to be as popular as sports betting has been and, with careful regulation, it should be very possible to keep it under control and well run.

So, while it’s by no means certain, there must be a distinct possibility that a whole new way for Iowans to wager could be on the cards at some time in the next few years.