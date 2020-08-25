Iowa athletics department reports COVID-19 testing update

The department conducted 646 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 17-23 and received 32 positive tests, 613 negative tests, and one inconclusive test.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Tuesday that it conducted 646 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 17-23 and received 32 positive tests, 613 negative tests, and one inconclusive test.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes student-athletes, coaches, and staff members. A total of 83 positive tests, 1,838 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Infographic by Chloe Peterson/The Daily Iowan

The department does not provide a breakdown of test results by sport, or specify if an athlete or staff member tested positive.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that all fall sports in the conference had been postponed due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first media conference since the postponement, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said Monday that he was in favor of delaying the football season in hopes that it could still be played in the fall, rather than postponing it.

“I supported a model that waited longer,” Barta said. “We had created a schedule that started on Sept. 5 but could be pushed back for several weeks if we weren’t ready. I was a supporter of continuing along that path. That doesn’t mean that I have certainty on the pandemic or I have certainty on whether or not we are going to be able to play sports soon. But it just seemed to me we had a plan where we could push back.”

Barta said that the Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors did vote on Aug. 11 to postpone fall sports. He was not in the room at the time of the vote, he said Monday.

The exact vote has not been released publicly.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, Barta said, was also in favor of a fall season.

“He was aligned with me in working toward trying to push this as late as we could before a decision had to be made,” Barta said.