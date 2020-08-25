Blotter: August 25

Roger Allen Adee, 58, was charged Aug. 24 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Derick Blake, 29, was charged Aug. 24 with violation of no contact order, interference with official acts, second-degree harassment, endangerment, first-degree burglary, and domestic abuse assault – second degree.

Jordan Avery Burmeister, 27, was charged Aug. 24 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Romario Valladares Cardoza, 30, was charged Aug. 24 with contemptuous behavior towards court and possession of a controlled substance.

James Charles Caroll, 55, was charged Aug. 24 with operating while under the influence – first offense.

Sean Donald Coppens, 52, was charged Aug. 24 with driving while barred – habitual offender.

Josip Veselko Pavlovic, 19, was charged Aug. 24 with perjury.

Bryce Laurence Peterson, 51, was charged Aug. 24 with violation of no contact order and unauthorized possession of offensive weapons.

Mark Duncan Schellenberg, 60, was charged Aug. 24 with operating while under the influence – first offense.