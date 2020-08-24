DITV: August 24, 2020

A vehicle that struck protesters Friday night has been identified.
August 24, 2020
DITV
Newscast
DITV NOW: August 25, 2020
DITV Sports: August 24, 2020
DITV: Coronavirus impacts UI fall recruitment
DITV: Incoming freshmen adapt to socially distanced orientation
DITV: Thursday, May 14, 2020
DITV: Wednesday, May 13, 2020
DITV: Monday, May 11, 2020
DITV: Friday, May 8, 2020
DITV: Thursday, May 7, 2020
DITV: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
© 2020 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in