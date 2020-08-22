Car drives into protesters at Iowa City Black Lives Matter protest

In the first protest since July, the Iowa Freedom Riders marched through Iowa City to call for quicker action from the Iowa City City Council on racial justice demands. At least two cars drove into a crowd of protesters, though no one was seriously injured.

A bicyclist directs traffic away from the protest while a police car passes with its lights flashing on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Protesters marched to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and throughout downtown Iowa City demanding justice for the death of Makeda Scott and countless others, while encouraging observers to join the march against the inequality and discrimination that the Black community faces. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

At an Iowa Freedom Riders protest on Friday night, organizers demanded city councilors release a video of police teargassing protesters on June 3, and called for more transparency in an investigation into the death of a University of Iowa student.

In the group’s first protest since July, protesters marched through downtown Iowa City, where chants of “Black Lives Matter”, and “no justice, no peace” echoed off the walls of downtown.

Last week, Iowa City city councilors reversed course on whether to conduct an independent review of the night of June 3, when police teargassed protesters, one of the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih said an investigation wasn’t needed because footage from a video showed the Iowa State Patrol giving the order to use tear gas on protesters, not the Iowa City Police Department.

“IFR is asking that you all reach out to city council, and demand that the video, the police video, be released to the public,” Iowa Freedom Riders organizer Raneem Hamad said to the crowd of about 200 people gathered on the Pentacrest. “We have a right to know what happened that night.”

The Iowa Freedom Riders, which began holding near-daily protests in May after the killing of George Floyd, released updated demands to the city council on social media Aug. 6, which included creating a community wellness and accountability architecture in addition to the city manager releasing a detailed account of what happened June 3.

The group will host back-to-back protests Aug. 18, 29, 30, and 31 leading up to the Sept. 1 city council meeting.

Protesters snaked through the streets of Iowa City Friday, with security detail blocking off oncoming traffic at intersections as protesters stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” in the roadway.

At one point, when protesters stood in a circle at the intersection of Gilbert and Burlington, a car accelerated into protesters, hitting a wall of people and speeding away.

Organizers asked anyone who was injured to see a medic.

Hamad, one of the organizers, said two people were hit by the car, though no one was seriously injured.

“That’s the first time something like that has happened,” she said.

At least five Black Lives Matter organizers from Des Moines helped lead the protest after dropping off supplies in Cedar Rapids, including Des Moines activist Matthew Bruce.

Bruce recalled storming then-president Sally Mason’s office during his time at the University of Iowa after the police shot Michael Brown in Fergusen, Missouri in 2014.

“This is the same moment,” Bruce said.

Makeda Scott, 21, and a former University of Iowa student, was identified by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office June 9. According to a release by the office, an investigation is ongoing. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office declined to comment citing a pending investigation.

Lina Murillo, a UI professor of gender, women, and sexuality studies, spoke at the protest. Scott, she said, was a student in one of her classes, and was asked to speak on behalf of Scott’s mother,

Protesters chalked the sidewalk, writing “Justice for Makeda,” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Incoming UI student Abinadi Rivera said he came to protest because as a brown and queer individual, he identifies with groups that are disproportionately affected by police, he said.