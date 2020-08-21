Former Republican Congressman from Iowa Jim Leach endorses Joe Biden for president

In a statement made by over 70 recognized Republicans, the officials, including Iowan Jim Leach, pledged support for Joe Biden and vowed to vote for the Democrat in the up-coming presidential election.

Jim Leach speaks at a luncheon program on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Leach joined the Iowa College of Law, and is best known for his 30 years of service as a representative in Congress; heading the Banking and Financial Services Committee, the Subcommittee on Asian and Pacific Affairs, and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. (The Daily Iowan/Olivia Sun)

On Thursday, Jim Leach, a Republican and former 2nd Congressional District representative from Iowa, announced his endorsement for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

Biden, who formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday, has secured endorsements and support from more than 70 former Republican officials.

In a joint statement written by Formal Republican National Security Officials for Biden in which Leach is involved, the group of recognized Republicans said in a statement that Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead the nation.

The statement from the officials revealed 10 reasons why they believe President Trump, a Republcian, has failed the country and why Biden should take his place. The statement said Trump has damaged America’s role as a world leader, solicited foregin influence and undermined our elections, and has failed to stand up for American values by aligning himself with foreign dictators.

“Through his actions and rhetoric, Trump has demonstrated that he lacks character and competence to lead the nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president,” the officials said in the statement.

Leach served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 30 years and lost his re-election in 2006 to current Democratic Representative Dave Loebsack. Leach publicly endorsed former Democratic President Barack Obama when Obama first ran in 2008 and called Trump’s nomination in 2016 unacceptable.

Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds have all endorsed Trump for president in 2020.

The group of 73 former Republican officials served during the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, and/or as members of Congress.

The group vowed to vote for Biden in the upcoming election, because they said it is in the country’s best interest.

“While some of us hold policy positions that differ from those of Joe Biden and his party, the time to debate those policy differences will come later,” the statement said. “For now it is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy.”