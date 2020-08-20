Former Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin transfers to Nebraska as a walk-on

The Iowa City West prep played one season with the Hawkeyes after joining the team last summer.

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin catches a touchdown pass during the football game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Former Michigan and Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin is joining the third Big Ten football program of his college career. The former four-star recruit has transferred to Nebraska and will join the team as a walk-on.

The news was first reported by Sean Callahan of the Rivals Network.

Martin had a standout prep career at Iowa City West. In four years with the Trojans, he set Iowa state prep records for most career receptions (239), most receiving yards (3,449), and most receiving touchdowns (33).

The Coralville native was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

Following his high school career, Martin elected to attend Michigan.

He took a redshirt as a freshman with the Wolverines in 2017, then caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Martin joined the Hawkeyes last summer and was immediately eligible to play for Iowa. He scored his only touchdown of the 2019 season in the team’s season-opener against Miami (Ohio).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver totaled five receptions for 28 yards and that lone touchdown in his only season with the Hawkeyes. All of his statistics were recorded within the first four games of the season. He appeared in eight games in the Black and Gold, but saw limited snaps and only recorded a stat in three of them.

On Aug. 7, Martin entered the transfer portal for the second time of his career. He is currently listed as a student in the Nebraska directory for the fall academic term. He currently has two years of eligibility remaining, although that could change depending on potential NCAA rule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Iowa offensive lineman Ezra Miller also left the program this offseason and joined the Cornhuskers.