7 Life-Changing TED Talks for College Students

If you are looking for new ideas to kindle your motivation or success stories to empower you, the TED platform should be your first go-to resource. TED talks cover all kinds of topics that can be of interest to college students. From time-management and productivity to motivation and happiness – you will find it all discussed by the TED-speakers, every single one among them being an outstanding and inspiring individual. Bill Gates, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Ken Robinson, Chimamanda Adichie, and hundreds of other modern icons have appeared on the TED stage. All you have to do to join their enthusiastic audience is to visit the TED website and select one of the talks from their extensive library.

1. “A girl who demanded school” by Kakenya Ntaiya

Have you ever wondered if the importance of education is somewhat overestimated? If you have, you need to listen to this talk if only to get convinced that education can actually save lives. If you have not, you still need to hear Ntaiya’s story, because it is not only about school, but also about courage, devotion to a dream, and unyielding strength of spirit. Born in the tribe of the legendary Maasais, Kakenya Ntaiya had to fight really hard for her right to get an education. In this talk, she recounts all the ordeals she has been through but also the incredible results she has achieved. “Be the first. People will follow you. Be bold. Stand up,” urges Ntaiya, because she believes that the global change starts with “one girl, one family, one village, one country at a time.”

2. “Let’s use video to reinvent education” by Sal Khan

Khan Academy is one of those innovative digital initiatives that are changing the educational landscape even while you are reading this. Millions of students all over the world use Khan’s engaging video lessons both at home and in class. But the secret behind the success of Khan Academy is not only the effective use of the video format. There is one essential principle that in Khan’s opinion leads to successful learning – you have to achieve mastery before you can move on to the next level. Using a bicycle analogy, the educator explains the difference between Khan Academy and the more traditional approach. “Learn math the way you’d learn anything, like riding a bicycle,” says Khan, “Stay on that bicycle. Fall off that bicycle. Do it as long as necessary, until you have mastery.” So, if you have always felt that mistakes are steps to better learning outcomes rather than failures to be punished, this talk is for you.

3. “How to make stress your friend” by Kelly McGonigal

It would have been impossible to imagine college life without stress. With all the deadlines, exams, homesickness, and sleep deprivation, stress becomes a constant companion of most college students. According to the American Institute of Stress, stress can lead to headaches, body aches, stomach pain, rapid pulse, sleep disorders, and other serious health issues that inevitably affect the students’ ability to concentrate and learn. The good news is that health expert Kelly McGonigal has found a completely manageable and free way to reduce the negative effects of stress. Watch this helpful TED talk to learn how to turn stress from an enemy into a friend.

4. “The power of believing that you can improve” by Carol Dweck

If you have time to listen to only one TED talk, let it be Carol Dweck’s insightful lecture on the amazing power that a very short and simple word “yet” possesses. Carol Dweck, a well-known motivation researcher, has introduced the concept of a “growth mindset” to convey the idea that our brain is flexible and has a wonderful capacity to evolve, learn, and solve problems. So, next time you get frustrated over something you cannot do, add the magical word “yet” and let your mind show you what it can achieve.

5. “Inside the mind of a master procrastinator” by Tim Urban

Who has not procrastinated at least once in a lifetime? Even the most well-organized people put things off from time to time. And college students are notorious for being expert procrastinators. Probably, this is why Tim Urban’s hilarious talk has become one of the most popular TED-videos ever. If you have never heard about the evil designs of an instant gratification monkey, waste no more time and press the play button. But even those who have already watched this epic talk, do not hesitate to get back to it every once in a while – it is so easy to forget how dangerous procrastination can be, especially when it comes to bigger life goals that usually have no deadlines.

6. “The happy secret to better work” by Shawn Anchor

In this extremely funny and illuminating talk, Shawn Anchor, a psychologist and the winner of many distinguished teaching awards at Harvard University, lays out the foundations of positive psychology, which can definitely make your college days much happier. If you are determined to achieve success at college and be able to properly enjoy it, this talk is what you need to watch right now.

7. “Why students should have mental health days” by Hailey Hardcastle

Once your college life starts, you become your own parent and should take good care of yourself. All-nighters and study marathons are great fun only in student sitcoms. In fact, by neglecting our health, we also affect our ability to learn and memorize information. Hailey Hardcastle stresses that mental health is no less important than physical health. In this inspiring talk, she introduces the idea of mental health days that could help millions of students all over the world to preserve their sanity, productivity, and joie de vivre.