Protesters Ayla Kanin, Eva Silel, Zach Grewe, and Joe McKenna pose for a portrait in front of the Old Capitol Building in downtown Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Campaign to Organize Graduate Students (COGS) led a march to President Bruce Harreld's home in order to protest the administration's insistence that the university remain open despite the health risk posed by COVID-19.