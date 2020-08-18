5+Great+Business+Financing+Options+for+Your+Entrepreneurial+Dreams

According to one study, about 22.5% of new businesses fail in the first year that they’re up and running.

One of the main reasons they might fail is because they run out of money or never had much to begin with.

If you’re thinking about starting a new business, you should definitely start to consider your business financing options. Thankfully, we have a few ideas for you to get started.

1. Apply for a Loan

There are many companies out there who will let you apply for a loan with almost no hassle.

Others will require you to have good credit and be able to prove that you have some decent lending history. All you need to do is apply for a loan, and then get your funding from there.

2. Dip into Your Savings

If you don’t have good credit enough to apply for a loan, you can also dip into whatever savings you have. That way you won’t have to pay anyone back, and you know you built your company with your own hard-earned money.

This is probably the best way to start a new business, but you’ll need a decent amount of savings first in order to do it. If you are going to do this option, you need to make sure you still have a little bit of savings left over to save you if your business does fail.

3. Use a Credit Card

Depending on how high your credit limit is, you could also use a credit card to cover the expenses. If you don’t have the money to pay them off right now, you can just pay them back later with a little bit of interest.

4. Raise Money

Many people love to support local businesses, so if you don’t have your own means of covering the costs, you could always see if other people will help you out.

There are many websites that will help you raise money for your cause, like Kickstarter or GoFundMe. While they will take a fee of what you raised, it can still help out!

You can even offer an incentive for people to donate by offering them some SWAG or a free service or product from your new business.

5. Ask Friends or Family

Lastly, you may want to ask your friends or family for help. If they have enough money and believe in what you’re doing, they may be willing to loan you a little bit of money.

However, if you use them, you could risk ruining your relationship with them if the business does fail and you can’t pay them back. Because of this, you should only use this option if it’s absolutely necessary.

