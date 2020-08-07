If you filled out your tax return yourself this year, there likely was a certain section that caught your eye: that of the home office deduction. If you’re a small business owner, an entrepreneur, or a freelancer, there’s a very good chance that you do use part of your own home to do your business.

The home office tax deduction is in place to help you save money from exactly this kind of work. However, the IRS does place many requirements on home offices. Many people decide not even to file for the deduction because they’re unsure of whether or not they are truly eligible.

Do you need help understanding the home office tax deduction? How can you calculate how much you can save by claiming your home office? Read on and we’ll walk you through everything that you need to know.

Do You Qualify for the Deduction?

As we said previously, many people pass the home office use tax deduction right on by when they do their tax return. This is because they don’t want to take the time to determine if they are truly eligible or not.

So who does qualify for this kind of deduction? As it turns out, many people. Both homeowners and renters can claim, and it doesn’t matter what type of home you live in either: a house, apartment, condo, or even a shack in the woods. The only place that you can’t use it for is a hotel or any kind of non-permanent lodging.

It’s the space itself, not the person or home, where the IRS sets most of their requirements. Those requirements will need to be followed fairly strictly. They are:

Regular and Exclusive Use

The space that you’re planning on writing off? It needs to be used almost exclusively for conducting business. It cannot be a multi-use space. So, for example, if you’re using your garage as a workspace but also as a recreational spot? That would make you actually ineligible for this kind of deduction.

The only exception to this rule is for those who offer daycare services in their household. This will obviously not apply to most households. The other exception is if you’re also using the space you’re planning to write off for storage. Even in that scenario, however, there are restrictions: the items you’re storing in the space must be related to the business that you do.

Your Principal Place of Business

The requirements don’t end there either. Your home office also will need to be the home base for the kind of work you do. Even if you do some of your work outside of the home, you need to be able to say that the majority of business operations you do from the space that you are attempting to write off.

Not the case? Only do some work in that home office of yours ‘sometimes?’ You might not end up being eligible for this kind of deduction after all.

Determining Your Deduction Amount

Are you eligible for the deduction? Great. There are two ways to determine what your deduction will be. The simplified option and the more complicated one.

The simplified deduction total has nothing to do with the expenses related to your home office. Instead, it’s just a number that is based on the space’s square footage. You take the square footage of your home office and multiply it by $5.

You’ll land on a nice round number that you can put on your tax return and then you can call it a day. Nice and easy!

However, you might be able to save more by taking on what is known as the actual expense method. This is where you measure the actual expenditures that you put towards this private workspace.

That means things like mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities, and equipment.

Expenses that go directly towards the home office can be deducted in full. That could be a new coat of paint for the room, or an Everlasting Comfort office chair you’ve purchased for the workday.

It can also mean, however, that overall expenses for your entire home could have a percentage shaved off. It’s true! Mortgage interest, insurance, your general home repairs— all of this can be partially deducted.

You just need to calculate what percentage of your home is used for business. Then, that percentage of these costs can be written off. This is where the real savings can begin. Most people find that they can save a lot more money by doing this more complicated deduction process.

It does require a lot more work, of course.

Points to Remember When Deducting

If you’re going with the more complicated route, there are a few things you’ll need to remember. The big things? Receipts.

The IRS very well may decide they want to see receipts for all the various expenses that you’re planning to write off via the home office deduction. If you don’t have evidence of these purchases to display when needed, you could end up in a fair bit of trouble.

It also might be worth talking with a tax deductor if you have concerns about how best to deduct your home office expenses.

Understanding the Home Office Tax Deduction

Those that are looking to save some money on taxes in the coming year would do well to take the time to understand the home office tax deduction. Though it may seem complicated, it’s actually a fantastic way to write off many of your home expenses.

