Trucking Accidents: Is It COVID-19 or Is There Another Reason?

No matter who you are or where you live, Covid-19 has changed the way you live your life. Those working in the trucking industry are no different.

Increased demand is pushing the industry to its brink. On top of that, federal regulations have gotten suspended for the pandemic. Will these actions result in more trucking accidents?

No one can predict the future, but it’s important to analyze patterns and trends. Keep reading to learn why we should care about truckers during this time.

Common Causes of Trucking Accidents

Before the pandemic, trucking accidents were a major concern. Trucks are massive, and they’re often carrying heavy loads. When a trucking accident happens, the results are often destructive.

Not only are people often injured, but property gets damaged, too. For that reason, there have been countless studies conducted on what causes accidents. Here are some of the leading reasons:

Distracted driving

Driver fatigue

Speeding

Failure to adhere to traffic laws

Poor vehicle maintenance

Improper cargo loading

Equipment failure

Due to the severity of these crashes, the federal government stepped in. They regulated the industry by creating limits on how long truckers can work at a time. They also mandated weighing stations to ensure cargo gets transported in a safe way.

How Has the Pandemic Impacted the Trucking Industry?

So, how has the pandemic changed the trucking industry? There have been two major changes including:

A massive uptick in demand

A temporary suspension of federal regulations

Do you remember the toilet paper shortage? Are your grocery store shelves still missing items? If so, then you can already see first-hand how demand has gone up since the pandemic.

The increase in demand is due to more people staying at home. They’re eating out less, and they need more groceries at home. Business closures have also caused certain stores to experience more demand, too.

In light of this, federal trucking regulations got suspended. That means truckers no longer have a limit to how many hours they drive to deliver goods.

Because of these changes, truckers are working longer hours. They’re also having trouble resting at truck stops due to closures.

Is Covid-19 Causing More Accidents?

So, is the current pandemic causing more trucking accidents? It makes sense that tired truckers would make more mistakes. This could cascade into more trucking accidents.

Right now, the pandemic has only been going on for a few months. That means there isn’t enough data to answer that question, yet.

While it’s likely truckers are more fatigued, they’re also likely facing less traffic.

Trucking Into the Future

Trucking accidents are inevitable, but there are steps we can take to create a safer road. The pandemic has caused issues for the industry. It’s nothing truckers can’t overcome, though.

The trucking industry isn’t the only aspect of life that’s gotten uprooted by Covid-19. The new motto for 2020 appears to be — expect the unexpected.