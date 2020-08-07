Legal Requirements: Do You Need a Degree to Be a Life Coach?

“Life coach” isn’t an official Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) designation but it’s noted on the BLS career pages. A life coach motivates, encourages, and empowers others. She helps them reach their full potential in life, career, and family goals.

Being a life coach is a satisfying and rewarding career. Do you need a degree to be a life coach? No!

Read on and learn more about life coaching.

Do You Need a Degree to Be a Life Coach?

There is no life coach degree necessary for life coaching, though getting certified as a life coach is a good start. Life coaches come to the profession with many different types of education.

Some life coaches start with social work, teaching, or consulting backgrounds. A previous career in human resources management offers another good segue into life coaching.

Do you like listening to others and helping them break through personal obstacles holding them back from achievement? A career in life coaching could be a great fit.

Different Types of Life Coaching

A successful life coach doesn’t always do every type of coaching. Many coaches have a narrow focus, such as personal health and fitness.

Do you have a talent for organizing things? Many people struggle with getting organized and this has a negative effect on all aspects of their lives.

A life coach with a background in social services may specialize in interpersonal relationships or career coaching.

What About Licensing?

Life coaching is a fast-growing field but isn’t regulated by any state or federal agency. There is no licensing requirement.

Anyone who wants to be a life coach can pursue the profession. Certification lets others know you have specific training and are serious about the career.

There are several levels of life coach training:

Associate Certified Coach

Professional Certified Coach

Master Certified Coach

Each level requires a minimum number of training hours and coaching experience. If you’re an Associate Certified Coach, you’ve had 60 hours of training along with 100 hours of experience.

To achieve Master Certified Coach status you’ll need 2,500 hours of coaching after 200 hours of training.

How Does Life Coaching Work?

A life coach meets with clients, usually on a one-to-one basis. You might also work with small groups.

You’ll meet with clients face-to-face or via online videoconferencing. Sessions typically last from 30 to 90 minutes, though it varies depending on the coach and client.

Most coaches work on an independent basis so it takes time to build a clientele. Getting certified helps fledgling coaches build a network and find helpful mentors.

A Career in Life Coaching

If you love guiding, helping, and empowering others, a career in life coaching is fun and rewarding. Do you need a degree to be a life coach? No!

Help people meet personal goals while realizing their life’s vision and reaching their full potential.

Although a degree or license isn’t required, certification is a step in the right direction toward a life coaching career. What are you waiting for?

