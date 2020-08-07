Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin reportedly enters transfer portal

The news was first reported by David Eickholt of 247 Sports.

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin catches a touchdown pass during the football game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by David Eickholt of 247 Sports.

The former standout Iowa City West prep joined the Hawkeyes last summer after transferring from Michigan. Martin became immediately eligible to play for Iowa and scored his only touchdown of the 2019 season in the team’s season-opener against Miami (Ohio).

Martin totaled five receptions for 28 yards and that lone touchdown in his only season with the Hawkeyes. All of his statistics were recorded within the first four games of the season. He appeared in eight games in the Black and Gold, but saw limited snaps and only recorded a stat in three of them.

Martin was a four-star recruit after his stellar career at Iowa City West. In four years with the Trojans, he set Iowa state prep records for most career receptions (239), most receiving yards (3,449), and most receiving touchdowns (33).

The Coralville native was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

Martin elected to attend Michigan immediately following his high school career. He took a redshirt as a freshman with the Wolverines, then caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

After entering the transfer portal and opting to return to Iowa City and play for the Hawkeyes, it was announced Aug. 28 last year, only three days before Iowa’s 2019 opener, that Martin would be immediately eligible to play.

Iowa’s wide receiver room is potentially as deep and talented as it has ever been under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are all back in 2020.

All four receivers caught at least 36 passes for 439 yards in 2019. Ragaini, who spent most of his time lined up in the slot as a freshman last season, led the team with 46 receptions. Smith-Marsette led the team in receiving yards (722), and was tied with Smith for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (five).

Tracy Jr. broke out in his first season on the field for the Hawkeyes. He finished the season with 36 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns.