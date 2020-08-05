Schedule change, safety guidelines ensure 2020 Iowa high school football season will be unique

The new schedule features an emphasis on geography, flexibility, transportation, and public health and safety, and the guidelines maximize player and coach safety during practices and competition.

City and West players warmup before a 4A varsity high school football game between Iowa City High and West High at Bates Field in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Joseph Cress/The Daily Iowan)

The governing body for Iowa high school football, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), released a revised schedule for the 2020 football season on July 24. It was another indicator of just how different this season is going to look amid the pandemic.

The new schedule considers the need for flexibility as high schools resume in a hybrid format and face different regional challenges due to COVID-19. The IHSAA also released guidelines for returning to competition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on July 29.

“This document should be considered as providing recommendations from the IHSAA for member schools and may be updated before and during the fall 2020 season,” the IHSAA said in the release of the guidelines.

The guidelines recommend frequent hand sanitizing during games and practices. The NFHS recommends that hand sanitizer should be used when going on and off the field. Mandatory two-minute timeouts will be taken every four minutes of game clock time in order to enforce sanitizing and hydration protocols.

Masks are recommended for players, officials, coaches, and personnel, but they are not required. It is encouraged that players cover as much skin as possible by wearing long-sleeved shirts and tights, according to the guidelines.

Spitting is prohibited for the 2020 season and water is not to be used for any purpose besides drinking. The game ball is also to be sanitized frequently. The IHSAA recommends that a new ball is brought into play every fourth down.

The first practice and first competition dates — Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 — remain unchanged for the upcoming season. Schools that intend to play football this season must inform the IHSAA by Aug. 17. The regular season will run for seven weeks, from Aug. 27 to Oct. 9. Teams can elect to play five, six, or seven games during the seven-week period. Games can be played on Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays, depending on the host school’s preference.

“I like the seven-week season with the eighth week being a guaranteed game and a playoff game,” Iowa City West High School’s head varsity football coach Garrett Hartwig said. “It provides flexibility in these uncertain times. I believe the state got it right in making this schedule.”

The first and second weeks of the season will be optional for teams to participate in. Eleven-player teams can choose who and where to play during these weeks. This includes out of state opponents. This provides teams the opportunity to schedule games closer to home and eliminate unnecessary travel.

The postseason will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20. It is a six-week, single elimination tournament.

“I love [postseason format],” Hartwig said. “Everyone has a shot. State champions had to win Week 13 over the years. It’s the same this year.”

Along with the updated schedule, the IHSAA’s “return to competition” guidelines include recommendations on the safest way to conduct play. Guidelines on social distancing, scrimmages, and practice and game protocols are laid out.

Coaches are responsible for ensuring that social distancing is maintained to the best of their ability. This includes spacing players six feet apart while stretching and warming up and avoiding close huddles. The National Federation of State High School (NFHS) Association’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee also recommends that practices be conducted in a pod format, where the same group of five to 10 players always work out together.

The team box will be expanded by 30 yards for the 2020 season for players, spanning the area between both 10-yard lines. This expansion does not apply to coaches.

Other social distancing guidelines include that coaches and officials maintain six feet of separation, the removal of pre-and-post game handshakes, and the recommendation that roster limits be enforced to limit travel.

Scrimmages, both intrasquad and against other teams, are still permitted this season.