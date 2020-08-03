The+Best+Tried+and+True+Food+Poisoning+Remedies

If you’ve ever had food poisoning, you know that it can be agonizing dealing with nausea and stomach pain. But if you’re reading this article, then that means you’re looking for food poisoning remedies that will improve your symptoms quickly.

If so, then you’ve come to the right place. In the article below, you’re going to find all of the information that you need. Continue reading for all of the remedies that you need to know.

What to Do After Getting Food Poisoning

Typically, people get food poisoning from undercooked foods or from a restaurant where the food hasn’t been appropriately prepared. Luckily for consumers, there’s something out there that is meant to protect people from foodborne illnesses.

They’re called PCQI, and what happens is there is someone designated as the PCQI in each establishment to ensure that all food and beverage regulations are met to ensure that food is kept fresh at all times.

While the PCQI strives to ensure that people don’t get food poisoning, they can’t always prevent it. Therefore, it’s crucial, you know the signs of food poisoning, including:

Nausea

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Indigestion

Weakness

These are just a few of the signs that you may have food poisoning. They may start strong, but as you continue, they will soon ease up.

Consume Ginger

Ginger has various benefits to those that use it, including improving the effects of food poisoning. Because of gingers’ ability to aid in digestion, we recommend consuming ginger tea.

As you drink the cup of tea, you’ll find that your stomach is instantly soothed. When your stomach is relieved, it will help you find relief from the nausea and vomiting that is a side effect of food poisoning.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is beneficial for your hair and for relieving your food poisoning symptoms. However, before drinking apple cider vinegar, it’s recommended that you mix it with water first because of the high acidity level.

When you consume apple cider vinegar while suffering from food poisoning, it will kill the bacteria that irritates your stomach lining. When your stomach lining is irritated, it makes it more likely that you’ll vomit and have feelings of nausea.

Garlic

This powerful herb is used to season a variety of foods and be used when you’re suffering from food poisoning. This may not be for everyone because of how strong garlic is to taste, but trust us, it will work.

If you can manage to get past the strong taste and smell, all you’ve got to do is consume a clove of garlic. Garlic has a variety of antibacterial properties that will provide relief for your food poisoning.

Food Poisoning Remedies Explained

When it comes to food poisoning remedies, all of the ones listed above will help you gain relief from your symptoms. Ensure that before eating foods in restaurants that they’ve been appropriately prepared.

And if you're cooking at home, ensure that you prepare them until they're completely cooked.