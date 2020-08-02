Hawkeyes react to Luka Garza’s decision to return for senior season

Fans, reporters, and even Garza's teammates are reacting to his decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Huskers at Carver-Hawkeye arena on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers 96-72.

Luka Garza announced Sunday that he will withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to Iowa for his senior season.

“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said in a statement released after his announcement. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans, and university. I don’t care how many games we are able to play. I want to be here and wear IOWA across my chest one more time. It would have been too hard to close the book without the last chapter. I have decided to return to the University of Iowa for my senior season.”

Hawkeye fans are loving it, and so are Garza’s teammates.

Garza said he informed most of his teammates that he was returning for his senior season on a virtual team meeting Sunday morning. After Garza announced his decision, members of the team reacted on Twitter.

Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard tweeted out his excitement, as did Hawkeye legend and current WNBA player Megan Gustafson.

College basketball reporters and outlets also reacted to Garza’s decision.

Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season and was named national player of the year by six news outlets. He averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks as a junior last season.

Iowa finished the season with 20 wins and likely would have appeared in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament had it not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College basketball analysts Dick Vitale, Jon Rothstein, and others provided analysis now that Garza is officially finishing his college career.

Iowa’s fans may be more excited than anyone else that Garza is playing another season in the Black and Gold.

The Iowa Hawkeyes Twitter account even got in on the fun with the fans.