Hawkeyes react to Luka Garza’s decision to return for senior season
Fans, reporters, and even Garza's teammates are reacting to his decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.
August 2, 2020
Luka Garza announced Sunday that he will withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to Iowa for his senior season.
“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said in a statement released after his announcement. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans, and university. I don’t care how many games we are able to play. I want to be here and wear IOWA across my chest one more time. It would have been too hard to close the book without the last chapter. I have decided to return to the University of Iowa for my senior season.”
Hawkeye fans are loving it, and so are Garza’s teammates.
Garza said he informed most of his teammates that he was returning for his senior season on a virtual team meeting Sunday morning. After Garza announced his decision, members of the team reacted on Twitter.
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Q5SLL54QGz
— Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) August 2, 2020
Thanks now I don’t have to kill you @LukaG_55 https://t.co/RI3VbTQxGp
— Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) August 2, 2020
Let’s work my boy 💯🤝 https://t.co/vl9cypnTz8
— Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) August 2, 2020
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard tweeted out his excitement, as did Hawkeye legend and current WNBA player Megan Gustafson.
Hallelujah Hawkeye Nation! @LukaG_55 is back! Let’s get in on, now!
— Sherman Dillard (@shermandillard) August 2, 2020
Look who’s back 👀🔥@LukaG_55 Now go get all those records. (but maybe lemme me keep like one… 😅) https://t.co/yNBDFxltZb
— Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) August 2, 2020
College basketball reporters and outlets also reacted to Garza’s decision.
Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season and was named national player of the year by six news outlets. He averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks as a junior last season.
Iowa finished the season with 20 wins and likely would have appeared in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament had it not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
College basketball analysts Dick Vitale, Jon Rothstein, and others provided analysis now that Garza is officially finishing his college career.
Great news for Hawkeye lovers of @IowaHoops as @LukaG_55 LUKA GARZA will be back . The prayers of Iowa fans answered / setting up a big big big yr in @B1GMBBall Do u think Fran McCaffrey will sleep better tonight than the past 48 hrs ?
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 2, 2020
BREAKING:
Iowa’s Luka Garza will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season, he announced.
The Big Ten goes through Iowa City.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 2, 2020
Iowa notes that Luka Garza is just the fifth player since 1975 (and first since 2008) to return to school after being recognized as the national player of the year.
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 2, 2020
BREAKING: Iowa star Luka Garza tells @Stadium he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season.
Clear National Player of the Year frontrunner.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 2, 2020
Luka Garza is headed back to Iowa. He DOMINATED last season for the Hawkeyes.
Garza’s 2019-2020 season:
• Consensus First-Team All-American
• Big Ten Player of The Year
• Avg 23.8 pts, 9.8 reb, 1.8 blk per game
• Set school single-season record with 740 pts pic.twitter.com/3lVjKmb33V
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 2, 2020
Iowa star Luka Garza has announced he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Hawkeyes.
Garza will enter the season as the Wooden Award favorite and Iowa could be a preseason top-five team.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 2, 2020
The NPOY is BACK‼️
Luka Garza announced he will return for his senior year with @IowaHoops! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/nPMDI4tFr4
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 2, 2020
Luka Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Iowa. The 6-10 senior is now the clear favorite for National Player of the Year honors. Iowa should be a preseason top-10 team.
— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 2, 2020
Even if Luka Garza wasn’t one of the best players in the country, it would still be easy to root for him. He’s a sincere, genuine dude who cares about his teammates and coaches. He’s confident yet humble.
— Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) August 2, 2020
How #Hawkeyes basketball fans are feeling after Luka Garza’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/i6b82Ezemw
— HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 2, 2020
I remember listening on the radio when @ChuckLongIowa announced he was coming back for his senior year for the Hawks in 1985. I was 14 and euphoric. 35 years later, I was watching @LukaG_55 announce on YouTube he will come back for his senior year. I’m now 49 and still euphoric
— Jon D. Miller (@jondmiller) August 2, 2020
Iowa’s fans may be more excited than anyone else that Garza is playing another season in the Black and Gold.
The Iowa Hawkeyes Twitter account even got in on the fun with the fans.
Straight from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena fax machine… @LukaG_55 | #Hawkeyes #GarzaReturns pic.twitter.com/fK0D5HFLWT
— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) August 2, 2020
anyone break the news to Michigan yet? #GarzaReturns pic.twitter.com/kEKMbPFMrP
— MASK ON 4 HEAVENS SAKE (@HeavensFX) August 2, 2020
Dear Hawkeye Nation,
WEAR A MASK SO WE CAN WIN THE WHOLE DAMN THING!😤😷
— B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) August 2, 2020
Wear a mask so we can watch Luka and the Hawks win the whole damn thing this season. pic.twitter.com/P019KpHW89
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) August 2, 2020
Think about the winter at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Iowa basketball… top 6 team in the country, Iowa wrestling… national title favorite. Luka Garza and Spencer Lee will shake that place to the core. If we wear a mask now, winter will be amazing.
— AJ Ellingson (@AJ__Ellingson) August 2, 2020
Jordan Bohannon
CJ Fredrick
Joe Wieskamp
Connor McCaffery
Luka Garza
That lineup is TOUGH
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) August 2, 2020
LUKA GARZA IS RETURNING TO IOWA AND YOUR HAWKEYES ARE PRESEASON TOP 5 LET’S F-ING GO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2OpMmKN8Iv
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) August 2, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...