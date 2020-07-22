Tristan Wirfs agrees to terms on rookie contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wirfs is the fifth former Iowa player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft to agree to their rookie deal.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs cheers during the Iowa vs. Northwestern football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0.

Former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs has agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network’s Ian Raporort reported Wednesday.

The deal is fully guaranteed and worth $16.23 million over four years, with a fifth-year option for the 2024 season. According to Rapoport, Wirfs is expected to officially sign the contract when he arrives at the team facility for training camp.

Wirfs was the 13th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is projected to start at right tackle for Tampa Bay and protect future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

“[He is a] great athlete, but just as importantly, he is a great guy,” Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht said following Wirfs’ selection. “He is a hard worker. He is very smart — just a top-notch character guy, in addition to being a great player. We saw that the run of tackles happened a little bit later than we expected and then we thought that there was a chance that somebody could come up and get him. We didn’t want to risk it.”

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native was the fourth offensive tackle selected in the draft. Tampa Bay traded up one spot to select the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Wirfs was the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle under Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. His strength and athleticism were always on display during his career as a Hawkeye, and he broke records at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine leading up to the draft.

“I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve done seen one do the things that he does athletically as far as numbers,” Arians said following Wirfs’ selection. “On the tape, he’s a powerful, powerful run-blocker — extremely light-footed. You see everything you’re looking for. It’s just when is he going to be ready.”

Wirfs was the first of five former Iowa players to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The other four have already agreed to their rookie deals.

Defensive back Geno Stone was the first former Hawkeye this year to sign after being drafted. He inked his deal with the Baltimore Ravens May 7. Stone was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens. Based on where he was drafted, Stone’s contract is a four-year, $3.29 million deal.

Defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa surprisingly fell into the second round of April’s draft. He officially became a Buffalo Bill on May 8 after signing a four-year deal worth $5.8 million. Epenesa was selected by the Bills with the 54th overall pick of the draft.

Quarterback Nate Stanley was the first member of the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie class to sign with the team. On July 13, Stanley signed and based on the value of his draft slot, his deal will be worth $3.37 million over the next four years.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday after being selected by the team in the third round of the draft. As the No. 77 overall pick, Ojemudia is set to make $4.6 million over the course of his four-year rookie contract.