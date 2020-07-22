Keith Duncan named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan makes a practice kick during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named to the 2020 Lou Groza preseason Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was one of three finalists for the Groza Award last season after leading the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan was 14-of-17 on field goals from at least 40 yards and was 12-of-13 in field goal attempts on the road. He converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Duncan has been named a preseason first-team All-American by Walter Camp and Phil Steele, and preseason first-team All-Big Ten by Steele and Athlon Sports.

On July 3, Duncan was named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade first team.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Duncan said on BTN. “I’m just honored to be part of this team. There’s so many great kickers. So many great athletes and people as well out there on this team. So I’m very honored to be on this team and very thankful to BTN.”

The Weddington, North Carolina, native was Iowa’s primary kicker as a freshman in 2016. After that, however, he didn’t see the field for two seasons.

Going into his sophomore season, Duncan lost his starting spot to Miguel Recinos. He redshirted in 2017 and did not see any action in 2018 with Recinos as the starter.

“For me that was kind of a wake up call,” Duncan said on BTN. “I had to become more mature. It’s either you take the right path or you take the wrong path. Coming into this last season, again with the help of so many people, we were not only successful in the field goal department, but the whole team. We reached many goals and I was just happy to be a part of it.”

Duncan was one of only two current player to be named to BTN’s first team.

Coming back for his senior season, Duncan has another opportunity to break records. Duncan’s success, he said, comes from following his routine.

“Routine is huge to me,” Duncan said on BTN. “I’ve said multiple times that personally I don’t think I’m the best ability-wise kicker. I don’t have the strongest leg. But I will be perfect on my routine. I will focus on my routine on every single kick.”

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 5, with three finalists selected on Nov. 24. The 2020 Lou Groza Award winner will be chosen Dec. 10 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Iowa’s Nate Kaeding won the Groza Award in 2002.