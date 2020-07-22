Choosing+the+Best+Pediatrician+for+Your+Child

You probably remember many doctor’s visits in your lifetime, perhaps even some from childhood. Little did you know, your parents spent a long time carefully choosing the best physician available to help them raise a healthy child – you.

Pediatricians are specialized doctors committed to providing medical services to children, infants, and adolescents up to 21 years of age. Their scope includes physical, mental, and emotional support to the family. They offer a range of services, including assessment of a child’s growth, breastfeeding, immunizations, disorders, and prescriptions of medication.

The selection process of choosing a pediatrician varies from parent to parent based on a respective set of preferences; however, these are general tips to follow if you are a new parent looking for what is best for your child:

Finalize a list of desired characteristics

Again, one parent’s preference and choices may differ from another parent. In the list, you can include whether you’d like a male or female physician, a relatively young or more experienced doctor, the location of the clinic, hospitals the doctor is connected to, and the availability. Items like these must be agreed upon by the parents or guardians to have a smooth selection process.

Seek for obstetrician’s referrals

Fellow physician’s recommendations are one of the most credible ways to start your searching. They work in the same environment and can provide comments on the work ethics and the reputation of others in the community.

Furthermore, obstetricians and pediatricians work closely with each other in the care of a child, so previous satisfied patients can be used as a basis for selection.

Arrange a personal interview

Months before you are expected to deliver a child, a personal conversation with the physician at the top of your list is recommended. In this manner, you can gain insights on how he or she approaches the administration of your child’s health (i.e., calmness towards different situations, expertise in the field, philosophies, beliefs, etc.).

You may ring up the clinic the physician is working in and arrange an appointment time when you and your partner can conveniently attend.

Before the interview, it is essential to note that your questions must be prepared beforehand and that there are no wrong questions in the process. You should not be afraid of bringing up any concerns you have. The information you find out will help you in the future.

The American Pregnancy Association enumerated sample items for the interview listed below:

“Give a brief detail of your experience as a child physician.”

“When will you take over in terms of care of the child after birth?”

over in terms of care of the child after birth?” “How many times should we see a pediatrician after the delivery date?”

“Are you available anytime should emergencies arise?”

“If you are unavailable, to whom should we go for care?”

“Which hospitals will you bring my child to for professional care if necessary?”

“What are the usual rates of your services?”

“What is your payment scheme and do you accept insurance plans?”

Dr. Steven P. Shelov also included these questions in his book, “Caring for Your Baby and Young Child”, to solicit personal views from the physician. These include issues which may require careful thought before a decision. Sample questions are

“Should my child undergo circumcision?”

This question, of course, should also be compatible with your religious and cultural beliefs. The pediatrician’s answer should provide an inclination to the medical aspect.

***

“What is your philosophy regarding antibiotics?”

Some doctors do not recommend incessant intake of antibiotics so it is important to understand their approach with regards to medications.

***

“What are your opinions about breastfeeding and bottle feeding?”

Both have advantages on their own for the baby and mother as well as accompanying disadvantages. It is essential to be aware of these before the child is born.

***

“If I cannot breastfeed my child, what other options can I explore?”

Not all mothers can facilitate breastfeeding as much as they want to and pediatricians can provide advice on how to find substitutes without decreasing the emotional connection with the child.

***

Things like these should be addressed already during the interview. Nonetheless, it is essential to keep the interview as short as possible.

Seek for Referrals from Friends and Family

Keep in close contact with your family and friends during your pregnancy. Before delivery, you can ask for recommendations from your close kin and friends in regards to their personal experiences with their physicians. Nowadays, you can also opt for an additional online pediatrician on virtual platforms such as TelaDoc or Doctorspring to ask simple children’s health related issues.

You should not be afraid to ask questions like how available they were in a crisis, how thorough the consultation goes, children’s affinity to their pediatricians, the decision process the doctor uses in different situations or if the pediatrician’s suggestions had worked for them.

Ask any parent on the planet and they will tell you that childcare is not a walk in the park. Parenthood is only beginning during the mother’s pregnancy and delivery. Fortunately, professionals are available to help ease the burden of taking care of your newborn.

Choosing a pediatrician is an integral decision in every parent’s life. The selection process should be complemented by research from the community and social networks. New parents should seek advice and recommendations from other parents. Hearing about personal experiences will help you make the best decision.