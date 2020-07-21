George Kittle, Micah Hyde among former Hawkeyes to have Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed

EA Sports released its launch ratings for the upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game which includes several former Hawkeyes.

Iowa tight end George Kittle celebrates a touchdown during the Iowa-Iowa State game at Kinnick on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Iowa head Iowa State to one field goal to defeated them, 42-3.

The annual EA Sports Madden launch ratings have been released, and Hawkeye fans will be happy to see that many Iowa alumni are rated as some of the top players in the game.

Madden NFL 21, which will be released to the public on August 25, includes several former Hawkeyes. Five of these players were given an overall rating higher than 85 by the ratings performance adjustors.

George Kittle, an excellent player for the Hawkeyes from 2012-16, was the highest-rated tight end in the game, finishing one rating short of joining the 99 club. His 98 overall rating was the best for any former Iowa player currently in the NFL.

Following Kittle, former “Tight End U” first-round picks TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant received overall ratings of 77 and 74, respectively. Both seek to be effective weapons for their teams’ offenses this year.

Two other former first-round draft picks out of Iowa on the offensive line are rated in the top five at their respective positions.

Los Angeles Chargers veteran Bryan Bulaga received the fourth-highest right tackle rating in the game with an 88. Brandon Scherff’s 87 rating at guard for Washington was also the fourth-highest rating in Madden for his position.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is going into his eighth year in the league with an 88 overall Madden rating. Desmond King II was given an 87 overall rating as he prepares to suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers this year.

Both of these Hawkeye alumni are rated in the top 15 in the league at their respective positions, and Hyde is tied with Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas for the fifth-best free safety rating in the game.

Iowa had five players drafted into the NFL in April who will be making their first appearance in a Madden game.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa received the highest rating out of all of the rookies coming out of Iowa this year. The Oak Park, Illinois, native will carry a 72 overall rating into his first season with the Buffalo Bills.

Right behind Epenesa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Tristan Wirfs received a 71 overall rating. Wirfs’ 89 rating in strength and 90 mark for stamina are attributes he is looking to use this season at the right tackle position in order to protect veteran quarterback, and future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady.

The Minnesota Vikings used the 244th pick in this year’s draft to select former Iowa starting quarterback, Nate Stanley. Hawkeye fans will likely be disappointed to see that their starting quarterback for the last three years was given only a 53 overall rating.

Stanley’s rating is the second-lowest in the game for a rookie quarterback with only former University of Virginia dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins below him. However, Stanley’s 86 throw power and 93 toughness ratings are bright spots for any player looking to use the former Hawkeye.

Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone round up the rookies drafted out of Iowa in the spring. While they were separated in the draft by 142 picks, both received a rating of 68 overall.