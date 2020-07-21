Chauncey Golston named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The award is presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston tackles Northwestern quarter back Aidan Smith during a game against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0. The Hawkeyes had a total of 63 tackles.

Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday. The trophy is presented to the nation’s defensive player of the year.

Golston (6-foot-5, 272-pounds), a Detroit, Michigan, native, was one of 98 defensive standouts named to the watch list. The FWAA will also announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday during the season.

It is Golston’s fourth preseason honor of the summer. He was previously named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason Watch List and was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Golston started all 13 games at defensive end in 2019, recording 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops and 21 assists, with 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven pressures. Golston led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries last season.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston also earned Iowa’s team hustle award on defense.

The winner of the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be chosen from five finalists. Former Hawkeye linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were Nagurski Trophy finalists.