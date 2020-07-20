IC Mayor to issue proclamation requiring masks beginning Tuesday

During a joint entities meeting between Johnson County local governments, Teague said he will issue the proclamation via Facebook live on Tuesday.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague sits alone in City Hall while leading a city council meeting conducted over video chat due to health concerns caused by COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Iowa City residents will be required to wear masks beginning Tuesday, as many local government officials in Johnson County advocate for consistency to show unified support against COVID-19.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague will release a proclamation on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. mandating the use of masks, face shields, and facial coverings for all community members. Teague said wearing a face mask in public is more than a simple gesture as it protects individuals and the people around them.

“Because we know that face masks reduce the risks of transmitting COVID-19,” Teague told The Daily Iowan. “…mandating masks is necessary to protect the health and welfare of our residents and visitors.”

Iowa City’s mandate comes after Coralville Mayor John Lundell released a proclamation last Thursday, recommending all residents wear masks and practice social distancing.

Teague spoke to those attending the Johnson County Joint Entities Meeting via Zoom on Monday. He said with many students returning to the University of Iowa campus, and children returning to Iowa City schools, he needed to think about what he as mayor can do during this public health crisis.

“We have a lot of students coming back, and we are not even sure of accurate numbers,” Teague said. “People are having a lot of false negatives, and many city staff have been in a situation where they test positive but have no symptoms.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Gov. Kim Reynolds have repeatedly stated that cities and counties can’t go beyond the governor’s current disaster proclamation, but that hasn’t stopped some cities from testing the extent of their authority.

Muscatine’s mayor issued a mask mandate in early July, but the county attorney said he would not enforce it, and the Muscatine City Council barred any city funds from being spent enforcing the mandate.

Despite the legal opinions of state officials, Teague said Iowa House Code 372.13 gives the mayor the authority to release this proclamation.

Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor commended both Lundell and Teague for releasing these proclamations and taking initiative to protect their communities.

“These communities have to prioritize and do the right thing,” Taylor said, “…and the right thing is mandating masks, no matter the consequences. So I say, ‘hear hear’.”

Chief of Infectious Diseases at the UI Carver College of Medicine Dan Diekema said during the meeting it has been proven that mandating masks in an area decreases the amount of cases and continues to do so as the length of the mandate increases.

He said the virus has proven to be very difficult to control, as the spread of the disease depends not only on the amount of virus shed from the upper respiratory system, but on the number of those that are asymptomatic.

“We only can control the spread by assuming that everyone can shed the virus,” Diekema said. “Anything that reduces the number of droplets forward towards the person in contact will slow the virus.”

Diekema said while requiring face masks is essential, now the cities must focus on enforcing the mandate. Areas that already have good adherence to mask usage see an increase in absolute coverage by 20 to 30 percent, he said.

Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner said mask coverings encompass everything in the community, and that there is something for everyone to channel energy on to protect against COVID-19.

“People can pick any piece they want,” Weiner said. “If they want to focus on [masks in] business, they can focus on businesses. If they want to focus on jobs, they can focus on that, they can focus on schools, public health, or social justice. It’s an everything issue, and the only way we get there is through face coverings.”