Former Iowa running back Samson Evans transfers to Eastern Michigan

Former Iowa running back Samson Evans has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan, 247 Sports first reported on Monday.

Evans announced on Twitter May 18 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Hawkeyes. Eastern Michigan has created a player profile for Evans as a running back on its roster.

A Crystal Lake, Illinois, native, Evans redshirted his first season with Iowa in 2018 and did not see any playing time last season as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot, 215-pounder moved between running back and wide receiver in his Hawkeye career.

“After much thought and talking to my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal,” Evans said in a tweet May 18. “I’d personally like to thank the University of Iowa and all the coaches for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. However, it is time for me to move on and I’m excited for what the future may hold.”

According to 247 Sports, Evans was a three-star recruit when he committed to Iowa. Evans was a high school quarterback and the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Illinois for the 2017 football season.