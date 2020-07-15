Iowa guard CJ Fredrick undergoes successful procedure on right foot

The surgery took place Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick takes a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 85-80.

Iowa redshirt sophomore CJ Fredrick underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The Hawkeye guard is expected to be off the court for the next six weeks.

Fredrick had a screw inserted to his fifth metatarsal to fixate a stress fracture.

“The timing for this surgery was perfect,” Fredrick said in a release. “This procedure will allow me to recover quickly and be able to play pain free in that foot for the season. I can’t wait to begin rehabbing and working toward the upcoming season.”

Fredrick started all 25 games he appeared in for the Iowa men’s basketball team last season as a redshirt freshman. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team recognition and led the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.461, 47-of-102). He ranked third on the team in points per game (10.2).

“CJ’s right foot has been bothering him for several weeks and this procedure is a proactive approach to expediate the healing process,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “CJ has had a tremendous off-season of training and we are confident he will be even stronger when he returns next month.”